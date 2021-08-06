Malaysia’s services producer price index up 0.3pc in Q2

Malaysia’s Services Producer Price Index (SPPI) rose by 0.3 per cent to 110.3 in the second quarter this year. — Photo by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Malaysia’s Services Producer Price Index (SPPI) rose by 0.3 per cent to 110.3 in the second quarter this year (Q2 2021) from 110.0 in Q2 2020.

In a statement today, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said major sub-sectors that showed an increase were Accommodation and Food and Beverage Service Activities (1.6 per cent), Real Estate Activities (1.5 per cent), Education (0.5 per cent), Health (0.3 per cent) and Professional (0.1 per cent).

“However, the index for Transportation and Arts, Entertainment and Recreation decreased by 0.3 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively, while the Information and Communication index remained unchanged,” said chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

On a quarterly basis, the SPPI increased 0.1 per cent, driven by the growth in three sub-sectors, namely Arts, Entertainment & Recreation (1.1 per cent), Accommodation and Food & Beverage Service Activities (0.4 per cent) and Transportation (0.1 per cent).

Meanwhile, subsectors Information and Communication, Real Estate Activities, Professional Education and Health remained unchanged. — Bernama