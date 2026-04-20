SEREMBAN, April 20 — The action of Datuk Mubarak Dohak in signing and reading a declaration to depose His Royal Highness Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, at the Balai Undang Luak Sungai Ujong on Sunday (April 19), cannot be accepted and is not recognised.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, in a statement, said this is because Mubarak no longer holds any authority or function as the Undang Luak Sungei Ujong, and such action is inconsistent with Articles 10 to 12 of the Negeri Sembilan Constitution (UUTKNS) 1959.

He added that Mubarak’s dismissal as the incumbent of Datuk Klana Petra Luak Sungei Ujong was effected on May 13, 2025, in accordance with the customs and traditions of the Telaga Undang, Waris Klana Hulu, Sungei Ujong.

Aminuddin also said that the Special Sitting of the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU) Negeri Sembilan held on April 17 agreed to advise and accept the consensus of the Telaga Undang, Waris Klana Hulu, Luak Sungei Ujong, which dismissed Mubarak as the 10th Datuk Klana Petra Luak Sungei Ujong.

He added that this is in accordance with Clause 14(3) of the state constitution, based on 33 offences related to the customs and traditions of the Telaga Undang, Waris Klana Hulu, Luak Sungei Ujong.

“I wish to clarify that the DKU Negeri Sembilan functions as an advisory body on matters relating to Malay customs and traditions, including issues concerning the appointment and removal of the four Undang Luak, as provided under Article 16 of the UUTKNS.

“This includes matters pertaining to the dismissal of an Undang Luak from holding his customary title in accordance with the customs of his luak, pursuant to Clause 14(3) of the UUTKNS,” he said.

Aminuddin added that the acceptance by the DKU of the dismissal of a Datuk Undang Luak in Negeri Sembilan has precedent, as in the case of the 14th Undang Luak Johol, Datuk Mohammad Jan Abdul Ghani, who was dismissed on March 27, 2016, for 13 offences related to the customs and traditions of Luak Johol.

Last Friday, the DKU accepted the dismissal of Mubarak, following a special sitting held at the Istana Besar Seri Menanti, Kuala Pilah, which was presided over by Tuanku Muhriz.

Aminuddin was reported to have said that during the special sitting, Tuanku Muhriz invoked Clause 24 of the state constitution by inviting the Ibu Soko Klana Hulu and the Waris Klana Hulu to be present at the sitting. — Bernama