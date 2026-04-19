KOTA KINABALU, April 19 — The massive fire that destroyed 1,000 homes in Kampung Bahagia, Sandakan, early this morning has been described as a heartbreaking tragedy that has saddened the entire country.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs), Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, said the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and other relevant agencies were quickly deployed to the scene to assist those affected.

He said their operations cover rescue, evacuation, registration and initial aid at temporary shelters.

Expressing sorrow over the disaster, Mustapha said all Malaysians share the pain felt by the Kampung Bahagia residents.

“Imagine, in a single night, there were children who lost their shelter, parents who lost all their possessions, and families who were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

“This is not just a fire; it is a humanitarian tragedy that destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and affected thousands of residents in the blink of an eye,” he said in a statement today.

Mustapha also assured that the affected victims will not be left to face this difficult time alone.

The Madani Government and the Sabah state government will ensure that all assistance is delivered as quickly as possible, while recovery efforts are carried out with full commitment.

He called on all Malaysians, especially Sabahans, to stand united in offering support and praying for their well-being because material aid alone cannot heal the victims’ trauma.

“In times like these, we cannot leave the victims to face this ordeal alone. God willing, from this disaster, we will rise again,” he added. — Bernama