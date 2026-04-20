KUCHING, April 20 — Sarawak is strengthening its push towards alternative energy sources, particularly hydrogen, in response to ongoing volatility in global diesel prices linked to geopolitical tensions and market dynamics.

According to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, hydrogen production is expected to become relatively more cost-competitive than diesel, supported by advances in electrolysis technology, including improvements in membrane efficiency.

“Talking about hydrogen, I have done my homework together with the experts.

“With today’s diesel prices, the production of hydrogen will be cheaper than diesel; the electrolysis process will be cheaper because of the new membrane in the technology.

“And diesel… with all the geopolitical tension now, I don’t think it will end within this era.

“A lot of problems will continue to arise,” he said at a press conference during the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Convention 2026 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) on Sunday.

Abang Johari reinforced his point by citing the rural electrification programme in Baram, where diesel-powered generators previously used for electricity supply had been replaced with solar energy systems.

“So in other words, alternative energy will be used, and we are fortunate – Sarawak is already preparing itself,” he added.

Moreover, the Premier highlighted completed bridge projects in Sarawak, as well as better connectivity via road networks, which had reduced the reliance on ferry services and also diesel consumption.

“If diesel prices go up, surely the fares will go up.

“But now, we can save on diesel.”

In this respect, Abang Johari reaffirmed Sarawak’s support for the federal government’s push towards adopting biodiesel, in view of its sustainability.

“Yes, because we have palm oil.

“From palm oil, we produce biodiesel.

“Some people are reluctant to use biodiesel, but now, because of what has happened to fossil fuels, particularly diesel, biodiesel becomes the alternative,” he said.

The Premier added that once the market had been established, Sarawak would have another product derived from its palm oil industry, namely biodiesel. — The Borneo Post