SANDAKAN, April 19 — A total of 9,007 residents were affected after about 1,000 stilt houses were destroyed in a fire at Kampung Bahagia here early today.

District police chief ACP George Abd Rakman (rpt: Rakman) said police received a report on the incident at 1.30am, before the area was declared a disaster zone at 4 am.

“The area comprises about 1,200 houses, of which approximately 1,000 were affected, involving 9,007 residents.

“Thankfully, the fire was brought under control by the Fire and Rescue Department,” he told reporters at the scene.

George said the authorities are currently coordinating the registration of victims for evacuation and the distribution of assistance.

A woman sits among salvaged household belongings in an open area following a blaze at Kampung Bahagia in Sandakan April 19, 2026. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, he dismissed claims circulating on social media that the fire had resulted in fatalities.

“There are claims that there were deaths. I wish to stress that, so far, I have not received any reports of loss of life. Those injured were likely hurt while trying to save their belongings or assisting others,” he said.

He said disaster management coordination efforts are being carried out with other agencies, including the Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force.

He added that the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the department. — Bernama