KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Sarawak will pursue its own framework to manage the state’s gas resources without affecting the role of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Openg said today.

According to Berita Harian, he said the formula being developed is not intended to “kill” the national oil company, but to ensure fairness for Sarawak as a major gas producer.

“We have our own way, a formula that does not affect Petronas and at the same time can ensure fairness for us as a gas producer.

“This is what we want to implement in gas management,” he said at the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) convention at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) in Kuching.

Abang Johari said Sarawak holds about 62 per cent of the country’s gas reserves and wants a role in managing the resources, rather than leaving it solely to Petronas.

“That is why we are using existing laws, and now that the matter has been brought to court, we are ready to face it,” he said.

He also rejected claims that Sarawak was acting out of self-interest.

“We are not greedy. Some accuse us of killing the goose that lays the golden eggs. No — we just want fairness,” he said.

He said GPS remains consistent in pushing for the state’s rights, particularly in the management of oil and gas resources.

“The oil comes from Sarawak… we will not just stand by. I am being frank in this struggle because it is important to strengthen the state’s economy,” he said.

Abang Johari said Sarawak has a development plan known as the Gas Roadmap, focusing on downstream industries including methanol production.

He said the state is currently the largest methanol producer in the region and that further gas development is expected to create more jobs.

He added that the state is planning a new port at Tanjung Embang as a strategic gas terminal.

Separately, he said GPS must plan leadership continuity through a mix of experienced and younger leaders.

“Now we are grooming a new line of young leaders. When we field young candidates, there should be no resistance. We must combine experience with new energy to ensure the state’s future remains secure,” he said.