LANGKAWI, April 20 — The government has been urged to step in and resolve the issue of reduced ferry trips to Langkawi, which stakeholders claim is hurting tourism and disrupting the daily lives of residents.

The call was made by representatives of several non-governmental organisations during a peaceful gathering attended by hundreds at the Kuah Passenger Jetty Terminal yesterday evening.

Anak Muda Madani Kedah chairman Datuk Zuraidi Rahim said the reduction of ferry trips, from five to three daily services since March 25, has led to a decline in tourist arrivals to the island.

“This situation is particularly affecting Langkawi residents who depend on tourism, especially small traders. If it continues for another month or two, the island’s economy could deteriorate further.

“This gathering, held in accordance with regulations, aims to pressure ferry operators to immediately end the rationing,” he told the media at the gathering yesterday.

Zuraidi noted that the government has introduced a targeted bunker fuel surcharge, effective today, as a temporary measure to offset rising diesel costs.

As such, he urged ferry operators to restore up to eight daily trips to boost tourist arrivals and ease travel for the public.

“If rationing continues, we call on the government to allow more operators to provide ferry services to Langkawi,” he added.

A demonstrator holds a placard that reads: ‘Ferry rationing has caused Langkawi’s economy to decline sharply’ during a rally in Kuah on April 19, 2026. — Bernama pic

Langkawi Tourism Association chairman Zainudin Kadir also claimed that nearly a month of reduced ferry services has resulted in a noticeable drop in tourist arrivals, particularly domestic visitors.

“About 70 per cent of tourists rely on ferry services to reach Langkawi. When trips are reduced, it slows down the inflow. Many travel agent counters here are now closed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Langkawi District Bus Drivers Association chairman Mohamad Syukri Saad said numerous transport bookings have been cancelled this month due to the limited ferry schedule.

“Fewer trips make it difficult for tourists, especially large groups, to arrive early and maximise their time on the island,” he explained.

For resident Ramli Ahmad, who is deputy chairman of the Langkawi District Senior Citizens Association, the rationing has made it increasingly difficult to secure ferry tickets.

“In the past, it was easy to get tickets because there were more trips. Now, tickets sell out quickly. In emergencies, we sometimes have to rely on RoRo services,” he said.

Previously, Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd general manager Dr Baharin Baharom said the reduction in trips was necessary to ensure service continuity and avoid a complete halt of operations due to rising industrial diesel costs.

He said the company had no choice but to scale back operations amid concerns over financial sustainability following the sharp increase in fuel prices. — Bernama