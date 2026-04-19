BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 19 — DAP must reassess its direction and set a clear strategic path to ensure the continuity of its struggle, said secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said the party’s national convention, scheduled to be held in the next two to three months, will serve as a key platform for leaders and members to reflect, deliberate and determine the party’s future direction.

“This is a crucial moment for the party, for us to think, reflect and discuss how we can continue moving forward and remain strong,” he said at the launch of DAP’s 60th anniversary celebration today.

Loke stressed that the party’s strength lies in the unity of its members at all levels, from the top leadership to the grassroots.

He noted that throughout its six decades, DAP has remained steadfast in its principles despite facing numerous challenges, including many years in opposition.

“Even without power and resources in the past, we never gave up. That spirit is what has kept the party strong until today,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of leadership continuity, calling for greater opportunities for younger members to step forward and contribute.

“Without a new generation, the party has no future. We must guide and provide space for young people to carry on the struggle,” he said.

Meanwhile, Loke said Penang, the only state governed by the party, must continue to serve as a model of diversity, justice and development.

He added that two major projects will be prioritised over the next five yearS, namely the Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) project and the expansion of Penang International Airport, both of which are expected to drive growth and ensure the state’s continued progress. — Bernama