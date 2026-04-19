BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 19 — DAP deputy national chairman Nga Kor Ming today called on all party members to remain steadfast in their commitment to the people by staying “humble, hungry and focused in delivering service to the people” as the party marks its 60th anniversary.

In his speech at the commemorative event here today, Nga reflected on DAP’s six-decade journey, noting that it has evolved into a mature, responsible and forward-looking political force.

“From our early days in opposition to our role in government today… our core mission remains unchanged to uphold democracy, justice, good governance and equality for all Malaysians,” he said.

Nga emphasised that DAP’s strength lies in its identity as a multiracial party that represents the aspirations of all Malaysians, regardless of race or background.

Highlighting the party’s transition from advocacy to governance, Nga who is also the Minister of Housing and Local Government shared the ministry’s key achievements under his leadership.

He noted that Malaysia recorded the highest total property transactions in history at RM241.9 billion, alongside the approval of 500,000 affordable housing units nationwide.

Nga further highlighted the successful implementation of 15,083 infrastructure projects across the country, reflecting the Madani’s government’s commitment to improving basic amenities at all local councils level.

“In addition, we have successfully revived 1,501 sick and abandoned projects across the country, restoring confidence among 180,000 homebuyers and ensuring that abandoned housing projects are brought back on track.

“These are tangible outcomes that reflect our commitment to delivering real solutions for the rakyat,” he said. — Bernama