Statistics Dept: Export, import unit value indices record positive growth in June

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Malaysia’s monthly export and import unit value indices continued to record a positive growth in June 2021 at 1.9 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively, amid uncertain economic activities, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) said.

In a statement today, chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the higher export unit value index was contributed by the increases in the index of mineral fuels (7.3 per cent), animal and vegetable oils and fats (3.5 per cent), and machinery and transport equipment (0.8 per cent).

“Meanwhile, the export volume index recorded a growth of 12.2 per cent in the same month, reflected by the increases in the index of chemicals (29.6 per cent), machinery and transport equipment (15.4 per cent), and mineral fuels (11.3 per cent).

“The seasonally adjusted export volume index posted an expansion of 21.2 per cent from 142.6 points to 172.8 points,” he said.

Compared with the previous year, he said both the export unit value and volume indices rose 12.8 per cent.

On import unit value index, Mohd Uzir said the increment in June 2021 was driven by the growths in the index of animal and vegetable oils and fats (4.4 per cent), mineral fuels (1.6 per cent), and manufactured goods (0.7 per cent).

Similarly, the import volume index recorded an upward trend of 5.5 per cent in June 2021 compared with that of the preceding month, contributed by the increases in the index of mineral fuels (20.5 per cent), food (13 per cent), and machinery and transport equipment (3.0 per cent), he said.

“The seasonally adjusted import volume index in June 2021 rose 14.5 per cent from 149.0 points to 170.6 points.

“On a year-on-year basis, both the import unit value and volume indices expanded 5.1 per cent and 25.8 per cent, respectively,” he added.

The DoSM also reported that Malaysia’s terms of trade recorded a positive growth of 1.4 per cent month-on-month from 103.5 points to 105.0 points in June 2021, while on a yearly basis, trade performance remained positive at 7.4 per cent compared with 97.8 points in June of previous year. — Bernama