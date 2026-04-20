KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani today revealed how his name and the ministry were recently exploited in a scam targeting the public.

In a Facebook reel today, Johari said he was approached during an open house by an individual who presented him with a letter bearing a Miti letterhead and asked him to verify its authenticity.

The document falsely claimed to offer an investment scheme requiring a “security deposit” of RM3,000 in exchange for a promised return of RM80,000.

“See who signed this? I got scammed too,” Johari said in the reel while pointing to the name at the bottom of the document.

“In truth, Miti has never issued such a letter. This signature is also not mine,” he added.

In the reel, Johari also introduced the man who had alerted him to the fake Miti letter, and added that the latter had had a narrow escape.

Miti has since warned the public not to be deceived by fraudulent letters misusing its name to solicit payments or deposits under the guise of investments.

It stressed that Miti has never issued such correspondence and urged the public to remain vigilant against similar scams.

The ministry also advised those who receive suspicious investment offers or documents to lodge police reports immediately.