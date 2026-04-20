KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — A former Undang Luak Sungai Ujong’s move to sign and read a declaration purporting to depose the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, has been condemned as an act of disloyalty and without any authority.

Telaga Undang official Sarifah Norzaidah Al-Qadri said Datuk Mubarak Dohak’s declaration was carried out without any customary or constitutional mandate, Malay news outlet BH reported today.

“The Ibu Soko Klana Hulu and Anak Waris Klana Hulu also never gave him a mandate to do so.

“Mubarak’s action is an act of disloyalty against Tuanku Muhriz and should be subjected to legal action,” she was quoted as saying.

She said Mubarak had already been removed as the holder of the Datuk Klana Petra title on May 13, 2025, and the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU) meeting on April 17 had advised that the removal be formally accepted.

BH also reported that this matter has been referred to the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department and the police for further action.

Earlier today, Bernama reported Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Harun as saying his state government does not recognise nor accept Mubarak’s signed declaration to remove Tuanku Muhriz from his position.

Amirudin said Mubarak no longer holds any authority or function as Undang Luak Sungai Ujong, and the act contravenes Articles 10 to 12 of the Negeri Sembilan Constitution 1959.

He added that Mubarak had been removed as the 10th Datuk Klana Petra following allegations of breaches of Islamic law and customary practices.

The removal was announced by Tua Lembaga Waris di-Darat Datuk Andulika Mandalika Zainol Ariffin Ibrahim after receiving consent from Ibu Soko Klana Hulu and Anak Waris Klana Hulu.

According to an official statement, the decision was made after a meeting held at Telaga Undang Sungai Ujong on April 1, 2025.

Telaga Undang is the traditional meeting place in Luak Sungei Ujong where local chiefs, heirs and elders gather to discuss matters of custom and religion.

It is located in Kampung Telaga Undang, Seremban, and can rotate between four designated family houses that all have natural wells which have never run dry.