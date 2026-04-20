SHAH ALAM, April 20 — The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah expressed his happiness that more than half of the investment value in Selangor, totalling RM48.9 billion in 2025 or 58.3 per cent, in 2025 was from local investors.

The Sultan of Selangor said he was informed that total investment in Selangor last year amounted to RM83.9 billion, exceeding the target of RM65 billion, and that 61,311 job opportunities were created.

“The state government expects that there is still potential to expand the manufacturing and industrial sector, which contributes 21.6 per cent, through new investments, especially in high-technology sectors.

“Therefore, I hope there will be new efforts to further boost the manufacturing sector activities that can offer job opportunities to my people,” said His Majesty in conjunction with the opening ceremony of the first meeting of the fourth session of the 15th Selangor State Legislative Assembly for 2026 at the Selangor State Assembly today.

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Selangor was informed that the state collected RM3.02 billion in state revenue last year, an increase of RM154 million from 2024.

“The state government’s achievements last year exceeded the original target, and I was made to understand that this year, even more encouraging achievements will be achieved with a target of RM2.8 billion,” said Sultan Sharafuddin.

Moving forward, the Sultan of Selangor decreed that the issue of relative poverty should remain the focus of the state government in the Selangor Budget 2026.

“The relative poverty level has been reduced from 14.2 per cent in 2022 to 8.5 per cent in 2024. This must continue to be the focus of my government so that the people can live in better and more prosperous conditions in Selangor,” said His Majesty.

As of the end of last year, the Sultan of Selangor was also informed that the state government had completed 75,493 affordable housing units, with 40,000 units targeted for construction this year. — Bernama