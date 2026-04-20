SHAH ALAM, April 20 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has rebuked the state government for failing to resolve persistent flooding issues despite repeated advisories.

According to The Star, the Ruler delivered the reprimand during his royal address at the opening of the Selangor state legislative assembly today.

Sultan Sharafuddin noted that he had previously suggested the state seek expertise from overseas, particularly the Netherlands, to find effective solutions for Selangor’s flood problems. He expressed disappointment that his counsel had not been taken seriously, likening the inaction to wasted effort.

The Ruler also pointed out that although annual state budget allocations have been set aside to tackle flooding, no meaningful results have been observed so far. He stated that residential areas continue to be hit by floods, causing hardship for the public.

As such, Sultan Sharafuddin repeated his call for the state government to prioritise flood management and to draw up plans to address it.

In addition, the Sultan has directed the cleaning of the Klang River to ensure a clean water supply for Selangor’s growing population. He affirmed that he would continue pressing for action until both the flooding and clean water supply issues are fully resolved.