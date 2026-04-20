KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Malaysian actress Fish Liew has taken home the Best Actress award at the 44th Hong Kong Film Awards, marking a major career milestone.

According to The Star, the 36-year-old was recognised for her portrayal of an artist living with cerebral palsy in the drama Someone Like Me.

Liew expressed gratitude to voters and the film’s team in her acceptance speech.

She also dedicated the award to her parents in appreciation of their long-standing support.

Liew was shortlisted alongside Zhang Ziyi for She’s Got No Name, Fala Chen for Peg O’My Heart, Natalie Hsu for My First Of May, and Ma Li for The Dumpling Queen.

This marks Liew’s second acting win at the ceremony, having previously secured Best Supporting Actress in 2022 for her role as Ann, sister to the late Anita Mui, in the biographical film Anita.

Meanwhile, Tony Leung Ka-Fai was named Best Actor for his performance in The Shadow’s Edge, earning his fifth award at the ceremony.

The 68-year-old now stands second on the all-time winners list behind Tony Leung Chiu-Wai, who holds six wins.

Other winners included Alex To (Best Supporting Actor) and Michelle Wai (Best Supporting Actress).

Ciao UFO was awarded Best Film, while its director Patrick Leung took home the Best Director honour.