PUTRAJAYA, April 20 — Only 14.7 per cent of Malaysians aged 60 and above are living well, the latest National Health and Morbidity Survey showed, a finding the Ministry of Health today described as “a call to action” amid concerns about the country’s care system.

“As a minister I am not happy with our progress so far,” Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said at a press conference held after the launch of the report.

The NHMS was first conducted in 1986. The 2025 study polled 7,528 respondents and it was the second time Malaysians aged 60 and older became the focus, the first being 2018.

Field data collection, including through in-person interviews and clinical assessments, took place between July to September 2025, with a response rate of 72.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health said the findings help inform policy-decisions based on the daily live experiences of older persons, particularly the challenges they face.

There were some 4.1 million people aged 60 above in 2025, official estimates showed. Malaysia could be an aged nation by 2036.

Dzulkefly said the detailed report will be ready in three months.

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