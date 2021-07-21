Jumio unveils sales, revenue growth over 150pc in second quarter

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and eKYC solutions, has announced that sales and revenue grew over 150 per cent in Q2 2021 from Q2 2020.

This is fuelled by an ongoing need for modern enterprises to know and trust that their online users are who they claim to be, according to a statement.

This is evidenced by the large growth seen in financial services, mobile delivery services and social platforms verifying everyone from customers to employees to influencers.

Enabled by Jumio’s acquisition of Beam Solutions’ AML platform, the company also established all-time record sales for its end-to-end AML compliance solutions.

“As almost all business is now remote-first, it is more important than ever to establish trust online. A comprehensive, AI-powered verification platform is key to accommodating our customers’ explosive growth and helping them establish and maintain trust online,” said Jumio Chief Executive Officer, Robert Prigge.

Other notable achievements in the second quarter include in April, Jumio added iProov’s award-winning liveness detection to its KYX Platform, ensuring that the online user is genuine, physically present and not a sophisticated cyberattack using deepfakes or other synthetic media.

Jumio also added and expanded a significant number of key partnerships in the second quarter, including Microsoft, Copper River IT, Australia’s National Crime Check and Veridium.

In addition, Jumio was named a gold winner in the 2021 IT World Awards in which Jumio was honoured for its KYX Platform, validating the company’s efforts to provide a secure, comprehensive solution, helping enterprises confirm user identity, prevent fraud and safely onboard customers.

More details at www.jumio.com. — Bernama