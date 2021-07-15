Malaysia Aviation Group confirms issuing tender notice to dispose of A380 aircraft

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Malaysia Aviation Group Bhd (MAG), parent of national carrier Malaysia Airlines, today confirmed that it had on July 12 issued a tender notice for interested parties to acquire its Airbus 380 (A380) aircraft and/or components.

“This follows the group’s decision to exit its A380 fleet, post its restructuring exercise completed in March 2021.

“The airline will follow the due process in evaluating submissions by prospective bidders and expects to complete the exercise in the fourth quarter 2021,” the group told Bernama when contacted today.

MAG was responding to news that its wholly owned subsidiary, MAB Pesawat Sdn Bhd is conducting an open tender for the sale of six A380-800 aircraft and/or its components.

Interested parties are invited to send their proposals by Aug 12, 2021.

To recap, MAB has completed its debt restructuring in just four and a half months — making it the fastest airline organisation in history to drive such exercise in a short period.

A total of 75 creditors, to which Malaysia Airlines owed approximately RM15 billion, were involved in the restructuring plan. — Bernama