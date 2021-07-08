Bursa Malaysia settles lower at mid-day

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) sank 14.31 points to 1,515.84 from yesterday’s close of 1,530.15. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 ― Bursa Malaysia extended its losses at midday amid broad selling activities and lack of positive catalysts.

The market bellwether opened 4.25 points lower at 1,525.9 ― the highest so far in the day ― and fell as low as 1,513.36 during the morning trading session.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 777 to 162, while 335 counters were unchanged, 914 untraded and 12 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.48 billion units worth RM1.55 billion.

A dealer said all eyes were on Bank Negara Malaysia’s decision on the interest rate later today.

Among the heavyweights, Digi gained three sen to RM4.16, Petronas Gas was flat at RM15.56, Maybank and Public Bank eased one sen each to RM8.05 and RM4.07, respectively, Petronas Chemicals declined nine sen to RM8, and TNB eased five sen to RM9.66.

Of the actives, Advance Synergy added one sen to 17 sen, Pelangi Publishing rose six sen to 42.5 sen, Metronic edged up half-a-sen to 4.5 sen, Serba Dinamik eased 1.5 sen to 46.5 sen, Pelikan trimmed five sen to 40.5 sen and Sedania inched down half-a-sen to 90 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index weakened 113.63 points to 11,052.49, the FBMT 100 Index narrowed 107.56 points to 10,759.94, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 137.86 points to 12,075.86, the FBM ACE lost 226.03 points to 7,214.71, and the FBM 70 slipped 166.95 points to 14,341.14.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dipped by 94.43 points to 14,995.78, the Industrial Products and Services Index declined 2.92 points to 187.3, while the Plantation Index went down 54.83 points to 6,318.11. ― Bernama