Bursa Malaysia Securities issues 2nd unusual market activity query to Y&G Corp

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd has issued an unusual market activity (UMA) query to Y&G Corporation Bhd (Y&G) following the sharp rise in its share price and trading volume recently.

This is the second time the property development and property investment services company received a UMA query from the exchange this year; the first one was issued on May 20.

“Investors are advised to take note of the company’s reply to the UMA query, which will be posted on Bursa Malaysia’s website under the Company Announcements when making their investment decision,” the exchange said in a statement today.

In the UMA query, the exchange asked Y&G if there is any corporate development relating to its business and affairs that has not been previously announced, or whether there had been any rumours or reports concerning the business and affairs of the group, as well as any other possible explanation that may account for the trading activity.

The stock exchange regulator also asked whether the company is in compliance with the Bursa Securities listing requirements on immediate disclosure obligations.

As at 3.15pm, Y&G’s shares rose 21.88 per cent or 28 sen to RM1.56 with 2.66 million shares transacted. — Bernama