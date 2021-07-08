Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning

At 11.10am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 13.42 points to 1,516.73 from yesterday’s close of 1,530.15. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 ― Bursa Malaysia remains on a downtrend at mid-morning today, due to the lack of positive catalysts.

The market bellwether opened 4.25 points lower at 1,525.9.

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 713 to 151, while 323 counters were unchanged, 1,001 untraded and 12 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.03 billion units valued at RM1.12 billion.

Heavyweights IHH Healthcare added one sen to RM5.63, Digi gained three sen to RM4.16 and Petronas Gas was flat at RM15.56, while both Maybank and Public Bank fell two sen to RM8.04 and RM4.06, respectively, and Petronas Chemicals trimmed nine sen to RM8.

Of the actives, Advance Synergy edged up half-a-sen to 16.5 sen, Pelangi Publishing advanced 4.5 sen to 41 sen and Sedania Innovator increased three sen to 93.5 sen.

Meanwhile, Serba Dinamik eased one sen to 47 sen, Pelikan fell 4.5 sen to 41 sen and Dagang Nexchange inched down half-a-sen to 1.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index lost 102.08 points to 11,064.04, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 97.36 points to 10,770.14, the FBM Emas Shariah Index narrowed 114.21 points to 12,099.51, the FBM ACE dropped 199.5 points to 7,241.24, and the FBM 70 was 137.98 points easier at 14,370.11.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slipped 102.27 points to 14,947.94, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 2.40 points to 187.82, and the Plantation Index narrowed 50.21 points to 6,322.73. ― Bernama