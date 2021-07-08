Bursa Malaysia continues downtrend mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 21.33 points to 1,508.82 from yesterday’s close of 1,530.15. It opened 4.25 points lower at 1,525.9. Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today with the key index nearing the psychological-level of 1,500 amid persistent selling activities in the broader market.

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 863 to 157 while 309 counters were unchanged, 859 untraded, and 10 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.02 billion units valued at RM1.89 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Petronas Gas was flat at RM15.56, Maybank fell two sen to RM8.04, Public Bank declined three sen to RM4.05, Petronas Chemicals lost 10 sen to RM7.99, TNB went down five sen to RM9.66, IHH Healthcare eased one sen to RM5.61 and CIMB dropped 13 sen to RM4.47.

Of the actives, Advance Synergy gained one sen to 17 sen, Pelangi Publishing rose four sen to 40.5 sen, Serba Dinamik declined two sen to 46 sen, Pelikan shed seven sen to 38.5 sen and Sedania Innovation inched down half-a-sen to 90 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 159.22 points to 11,006.9, the FBMT 100 Index was 151.84 points weaker at 10,715.66, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index narrowed 194.8 points to 12,018.92.

The FBM ACE dropped 265.15 points to 7,175.59, and the FBM 70 went down 204.05 points to 14,304.04.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dipped 137.79 points to 14,912.42, the Industrial Products and Services Index slid 3.5 points to 186.72, and the Plantation Index slipped 70.56 points to 6,302.38. ― Bernama