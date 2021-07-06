Inland Revenue Board uploads operational guidelines for tax completion letter for companies, LLPs

General view of the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia building located at Jalan Duta in Kuala Lumpur April 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

LABUAN, July 6 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) uploaded its Operational Guidelines No.3/2021 which explains the method of application for the Tax Completion Letter for Companies, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLP) and Labuan Entities (Labuan Companies and LLPs) on its official website as reference and guidelines for taxpayers.

In a statement to Bernama today, the IRB said the guidelines can be accessed at www.hasil.gov.my, and go to Legislation > Operational Guidelines or by clicking the quick link http://phl.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfam/GPO_3_2021.pdf.

The guidelines supercedes the Operational Guidelines No.2/2019 issued on Nov 12, 2019.

Those who wish for further information or feedback can contact the IRB through the Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000 (domestic) 603-8911 1100 (abroad), HASiL Live Chat or by filling the feedback form at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/en-us/. — Bernama