Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-afternoon on lack of market-moving catalysts.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 0.54 of-a-point to 1,531.82, from Monday’s close of 1,532.36.

The market bellwether opened 0.44 of-a-point lower at 1,531.92.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 489 to 453 while 411 counters were unchanged, 819 untraded, and eight others suspended.

Turnover stood at 5.12 billion units valued at RM2.64 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Press Metal jumped 28 sen to RM5.14, Axiata was flat at RM3.80, Maybank eased two sen to RM8.11, while Public Bank, Petronas Chemicals, and TNB slipped one sen each to RM4.11, RM8.09 and RM9.72, respectively.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik rose 1.5 sen to 50 sen, Euro Holdings advanced 12 sen to RM1.14, Sapura Energy and Kumpulan Jetson were both flat at 13 sen and 55.5 sen, respectively, while Metronic shed 1.5 sen to six sen and MMAG inched down half-a-sen to 13.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 14.39 points to 11,164.11, the FBMT 100 Index was 8.57 points higher at 10,866.56, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index strengthened 38.61 points to 12,201.88.

The FBM ACE expanded 36.16 points to 7,365.18, and the FBM 70 went up 59.85 points to 14,456.73.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dipped 51.20 points to 15,065.82, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 2.50 points to 190.52, and the Plantation Index declined 4.50 points to 6,377.07. — Bernama