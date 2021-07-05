Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 433 to 401, while 354 counters were unchanged, 985 untraded and nine others suspended. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Bursa Malaysia remained on a downtrend at mid-morning trade amidst brisk selling activities in the broader market.

At 11.07am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 5.95 points to 1,527.4 from Friday’s close of 1,533.35.

The market bellwether opened 0.69 of-a-point higher at 1,534.04.

Turnover stood at 2.35 billion units valued at RM1.16 billion.

Heavyweights Petronas Chemicals rose two sen to RM8.09 and TNB added one sen to RM9.74, while Maybank was flat at RM8.11, Public Bank slid one sen to RM4.10, IHH Healthcare declined three sen to RM5.58, CIMB shed two sen to RM4.62 and Hong Leong Bank trimmed 12 sen to RM18.70.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik advanced four sen to 42.5 sen, Kumpulan Jetson surged 6.5 sen to 43 sen, Pasukhas increased two sen to 30.5 sen, Sarawak Consolidated went up 2.5 sen to 83.5 sen and Metronas Global was flat at 7.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gave up 31.05 points to 11,129.86, the FBMT 100 Index fell 32.63 points to 10,840.79, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 33.89 points to 12,142.22, the FBM ACE improved by 31.50 points to 7,242.71 and the FBM 70 was 6.14 points weaker at 14,444.19.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slipped 46.93 points to 15,080.52, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.45 of-a-point to 187.38, and the Plantation Index eased 49.12 points to 6,366.70. — Bernama