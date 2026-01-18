KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — AirAsia X Bhd has completed the acquisition of AirAsia Bhd (AAB) and AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd from Capital A Bhd, marking the final step in the consolidation of the group’s aviation businesses.

“The transaction was settled via the allotment and issuance of 2,307,692,307 new ordinary shares in AirAsia X to Capital A and its entitled shareholders, together with AirAsia X’s assumption of RM3.8 billion previously owed by Capital A to AAB,” the group said in a statement on Sunday.

Separately, AirAsia X also allotted and issued 606,060,606 new ordinary shares to independent third-party investors under a private placement.

The consideration shares and placement shares are scheduled to be listed and quoted on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia on Jan 19, 2026.

The completion brings all AirAsia-branded airlines under a single platform, AirAsia Group, while Capital A pivots towards expanding its non-aviation businesses.

AirAsia X chairman Datuk Fam Lee Ee said the consolidation had created a stronger and more streamlined aviation platform, positioning the group for sustainable growth, operational excellence and long-term value creation.

“The board is confident that this integration will unlock significant synergies and reinforce AirAsia Group’s leadership in the region,” he added.

The consolidation is expected to deliver operational and financial efficiencies, including improved fleet utilisation, more integrated network planning and a more resilient operating platform, while leveraging the wider aviation and travel ecosystem within Capital A’s group of companies, the statement said. — Bernama