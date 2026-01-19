KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today, supported by Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the banking system is estimated at RM29.42 billion in the conventional market and RM27.90 billion in Islamic funds.

Today, BNM will conduct two reverse repo tenders, comprising a RM1 billion tender for seven days and RM1.5 billion for 31 days.

The central bank has also announced the availability of reverse repos, sell-and-buy-back agreements (SBBA) and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities with tenors of one week, one month and three months.

At 4 pm, BNM will conduct up to RM31.9 billion conventional overnight tender and RM27.9 billion for Murabahah overnight tender. — Bernama