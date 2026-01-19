JAKARTA, Jan 18 — Indonesia has begun implementing a zero per cent export tariff for some of its seafood products to Japan under the amended Indonesia-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (IJEPA).

Acting Director General for Marine and Fishery Product Competitiveness Machmud said the zero per cent tariff applies to tuna, skipjack, and eastern little tuna products. He added that the Marine Affairs and Fisheries Ministry is ready to facilitate licensed fish processing units (UPIs) seeking to utilise the preferential access.

“The amended agreement accommodates Indonesia’s interests, including the elimination of four tariff lines on processed tuna and skipjack products,” he said in a statement.

Machmud said that prior to the amendment on Aug 8, 2024, exports of canned tuna and other non-canned processed tuna and skipjack products from Indonesia to Japan were subject to a 9.6 per cent tariff.

He said to support the implementation, the ministry is preparing a ministerial circular on the ratification of the IJEPA, which would outline procedures for UPIs to apply for zero per cent tariff registration for non-canned processed tuna and skipjack products under Japan’s harmonised system (HS) of goods classification.

Meanwhile, PDS Marketing Director Erwin Dwiyana said application for the first phase of IJEPA registration is now open until Jan 26.

Tuna and skipjack are Indonesia’s second-largest export commodities, accounting for a 17 per cent market share. Indonesian exports rank third in the Japanese market with export value reaching US$30.28 million (RM122.82 million). — Bernama