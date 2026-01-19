KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Rapper Namewee appeared before the magistrate’s court today to answer two separate charges involving the possession of controlled substances.

The 43‑year‑old, whose full name is Wee Meng Chee, pleaded not guilty when both charges were read before magistrate Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim, according to the New Straits Times.

Prosecutors alleged that he had 0.78g of sildenafil in his possession at a hotel near Jalan Conlay at 4.30pm on October 22 last year.

The offence is brought under Section 9(1) of the Poisons Act, which allows for a jail term of up to five years, a fine of as much as RM50,000, or both.

Sildenafil is regulated under the Act and may only be held with a valid prescription.

Wee also claimed trial to an amended charge accusing him of possessing 1.57g of methamphetamine in a hotel room along the same road at the same time and date.

This second charge falls under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, with sentencing provisions under Section 12(3) that include a maximum RM100,000 fine, up to five years’ imprisonment, or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurainizatul Farhana Zainal represented the prosecution, while lawyer Joshua Tay appeared for the accused.

The court fixed March 5 for mention.

On December 22 last year, the magistrate’s court discharged and acquitted Namewee of a separate charge of administering drugs into his body after prosecutors withdrew the case when pathology results returned negative.