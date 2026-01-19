KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) and Capital A Bhd were among the most active stocks in the morning session, with both counters trading lower after AAX completed the acquisition of AirAsia Bhd (AAB) and AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd from Capital A Bhd yesterday.

As of 10.10 am, AAX slid three sen to RM1.64 with 31.88 million shares traded while Capital A stock was down 3.5 sen to 51 sen with 52.99 million shares traded.

The acquisition marks the final step in consolidating the group’s aviation businesses.

The completion brings all AirAsia-branded airlines under a single platform, AirAsia Group, while Capital A pivots towards expanding its non-aviation businesses.

In a statement yesterday, AAX said the consolidation is expected to generate operational and financial efficiencies, including better fleet utilisation, more integrated network planning, and a more resilient operating platform, while leveraging the broader aviation and travel ecosystem developed through Capital A’s group of companies.

The deal was completed through the allotment and issuance of 2.31 billion new ordinary shares in AAX to Capital A and its eligible shareholders, along with AAX assuming RM3.8 billion previously owed by Capital A to AAB. — Bernama