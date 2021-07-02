BNM announces additional allocation, enhanced refinancing for SMEs

The logo of Bank Negara Malaysia is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur June 30, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has enhanced several facilities under BNM’s Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) which are geared at providing relief for the SMEs.

In a statement today, the central bank announced the additional allocation of RM4 billion, which includes RM2 billion for the Targeted Relief and Recovery Facility (TRRF), bringing the total allocation for the facility to RM6 billion.

The TRRF aims to provide relief for, and support the recovery of SMEs in the services sector.

BNM has also increased the allocation for the All Economic Sector (AES) Facility by RM2 billion, bringing the facility’s total allocation to RM6.5 billion as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The TRRF and Penjana Tourism Financing (PTF) have been enhanced to allow SMEs to utilise part of the financing proceeds to repay existing business loans, namely refinancing,” it said.

The maximum amount that can be used for refinancing is up to 30 per cent of the financing approved under the TRRF, and up to 50 per cent of the financing approved under the PTF, said the central bank.

Additionally, recipients of the Special Relief Facility and Penjana SME Financing are also eligible to apply for the PTF, for up to RM300,000 per SME.

The PTF aims to support SMEs in the tourism sector by preserving their capacity and assisting them to adjust and remain viable post-pandemic.

Interested SMEs can directly apply for these facilities from participating financial institutions, said BNM.

They may also refer to bnm.gov.my/covid19 or contact BNM at bnm.my/LINK for more information on the financing facilities. — Bernama