Stats Dept: Eight states record better growth performance in 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Although all fourteen states, including the Federal Territories, recorded negative growth in 2020, eight states recorded a better Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate compared with the national GDP contraction of 5.6 per cent.

Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the eight states were the Federal Territory of Labuan, which recorded a decrease of 0.5 per cent, followed by Kelantan (-1.1 per cent), Kedah (-1.7 per cent), Penang (-2.1 per cent), Perak (-2.3 per cent), Negri Sembilan (-3.6 per cent), Johor (-4.6 per cent) and Selangor (-5.3 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur recorded a decline of -7.5 per cent, Sarawak (-7.1 per cent), Sabah (-9.5 per cent), Pahang (-5.9 per cent), Melaka (-5.9 per cent), Terengganu (-5.7 per cent), and Perlis (-6.1 per cent).

“Although the Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted most state economies, six states — Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Sarawak, Penang and Sabah — remain as major gross domestic product (GDP) contributors to the nation, with a combined contribution of 72.1 per cent,” said Mohd Uzir.

He said this during the virtual press conference on the Economic Performance by State 2020 today. — Bernama