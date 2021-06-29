Bursa Malaysia seesaws at mid-morning trade

On the broader market, gainers surpassed losers 477 to 282, while 413 counters were unchanged, 1,049 untraded, and 67 others suspended. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Bursa Malaysia’s barometre index continued to seesaw at mid-morning amidst choppy trading in selected blue chips, mainly banking and plantation counters.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 0.93 of-a-point to 1,543.78.

The market bellwether opened 2.32 of-a-point lower at 1,542.39 from Monday’s close of 1,544.71.

On the broader market, gainers surpassed losers 477 to 282, while 413 counters were unchanged, 1,049 untraded, and 67 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.22 billion units valued at RM917.69 million.

Heavyweights CIMB lost two sen to RM4.59 and Public Bank was one sen lower at RM4.14, while both RHB Bank and Genting Malaysia dropped three sen to RM5.39 and RM2.83, respectively.

In the meantime, Maybank, HLFG, PPB and KLK were unchanged at RM8.14, RM17.82, RM18.42 and RM20.34, respectively, while Press Metal rose 10 sen to RM4.89 and IHH increased five sen to RM5.67.

Of the actives, newly-listed Nestcon increased six sen to 34 sen, Serba Dinamik recovered four sen to 36.5 sen, and MMAG was half-a-sen higher at 14 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 7.01 points to 11,224.35, the FBMT 100 Index increased 5.88 points to 10,943.85, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 21.24 points to 12,268.72.

The FBM ACE was 125.26 points better at 7,120.80 and the FBM 70 added 56.75 points to 14,529.98.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 15.16 points to 15,141.81, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.92 of-a-point higher at 187.87, and the Plantation Index decreased 4.57 points to 6,426.46. — Bernama