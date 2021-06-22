DNeX announces appointments of two new directors

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX) has appointed Dr Chen Wei-Ming and Datuk Robert Fisher to its board of directors, effective today (June 22, 2021).

In a statement today, the information technology services provider said Chen will serve as a non-independent non-executive director while Fisher will serve as an independent non-executive director.

Chen, 57, a Taiwanese, currently serves as vice-president and head of semiconductor business multinational Hon Hai Technology Group, also known as Foxconn.

He has established several semiconductor start-ups across various fields from package to integrated circuit design within Hon Hai. He has about 30 patents and 40 publications.

Meanwhile, Fisher, 67, has some 45 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.

He was chairman and managing director of ExxonMobil’s subsidiaries in Malaysia from 2003 until 2006. During his stint, he oversaw all aspects of the oil and gas company’s business including managing relationships with the government of Malaysia, joint venturers, Bursa Malaysia and stakeholders.

His significant accomplishments include, on behalf of the ExxonMobil/Petronas Carigali joint venture, developing the unprecedented Gas Production Sharing Contract, executed with Petronas in 1998.

The initiative anchors reliable natural gas supply for the nation until today.

DNeX group managing director Tan Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir said Chen is expected to lend his expertise in the turnaround efforts of SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd, which manufactures semiconductor wafers that are supplied to multinational fabless and integrated device manufacturer companies.

Fisher, meanwhile, is anticipated to bring his international upstream oil and gas experience to assist in the transformation of DNeX’s Ping Petroleum Ltd.

“Backed by a pool of talents on the board and in the leadership team, I am confident that we will achieve our goal of making DNeX a global technology and energy company.

“We are committed to executing our strategic initiatives and laying the relevant groundwork towards this end,” said Syed Zainal. — Bernama