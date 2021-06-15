Bursa Malaysia turns mixed at mid-morning

Market breadth turned negative with losers leading gainers 448 to 327, while 435 counters were unchanged, 943 untraded and 11 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-morning, driven by emerging profit-taking in selected heavyweights amidst the slightly positive sentiment in most regional bourses, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 0.05 of-a-point to 1,582.81 from yesterday's close of 1,582.46.

The index opened 3.64 points better at 1,586.10.

Market breadth turned negative with losers leading gainers 448 to 327, while 435 counters were unchanged, 943 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.70 billion units worth RM1.35 billion.

A dealer said that Asian shares were mildly positive today following the overnight gains on the Wall Street, where the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) 500 and NASDAQ hit fresh all-time highs.

After the Asia Pacific holidays, traders in Asia will be positioning for important risk events in the week ahead, including the United States’ Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy decision tomorrow and the expiry of the US$2 trillion S&P 500 Index (SPX) and the S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) options on Friday, he said.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained 4.0 sen to RM8.23, Petronas Chemicals perked 1.0 sen to RM8.11, IHH Healthcare rose 6.0 sen to RM5.56, while Public Bank was flat at RM4.23 and TNB declined 6.0 sen to RM10.

Among the actives, Serba Dinamik fell 6.0 sen to 68.5 sen, Privasia advanced 2.0 sen to 22.5 sen, DNex added 3.0 sen to 89.5 sen and KNM earned half-a-sen to 21 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 3.43 points to 11,561.78, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 3.04 points to 11,240.89 and the FBM ACE eased 0.51 of-a-point to 7,667.06.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 16.97 points to 12,696.47, while the FBM 70 shed 17.23 points to 15,012.17.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved 27.82 points to 15,339.29, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.08 of-a-point to 193.30, while the Plantation Index shed 51.45 points to 6,626.51. — Bernama