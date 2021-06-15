Bursa Malaysia extends gains, opens higher

Market breadth was positive with gainers leading losers 231 to 209, while 353 counters were unchanged, 1,360 untraded, and 11 others suspended. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Bursa Malaysia extended yesterday’s gains to open slightly higher today, despite mild profit-taking in selected consumer product and services counters, a dealer said.

At 9.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.64 of-a-point to 1,583.10 from Monday’s close of 1,582.46.

The index opened 3.64 points better at 1,586.10.

Market breadth was positive with gainers leading losers 231 to 209, while 353 counters were unchanged, 1,360 untraded, and 11 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 698.09 million units worth RM330.72 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said mirroring the overnight gains on the Wall Street and advances in regional markets, the FBM KLCI has recouped its losses from the previous sessions as the key index witnessed signs of bargain hunting after the recent selldown.

“There might be some portfolio rebalancing activities by index-linked funds towards the end of the week before the June semi-annual review of the FBM Index Series takes effect,” it said in a research note today.

Commodities-wise, the research firm said the crude palm oil saw a pullback in prices, in line with the weakness in soybean oil as well as concerns over higher production and stock level, while oil benchmark Brent crude steadied at above US$70 per barrel.

“Investors may focus on technology stocks following the overnight gains on Nasdaq (which is nearing all-time-high zone), while the current movement control order (MCO) may continue to bode well for sectors such as transportations and logistics, as well as packaging and selected consumer stocks.

“Also, the building material segment may continue to shine amid firm commodity prices,” it added.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank added 3.0 sen to RM8.22, Public Bank perked 1.0 sen to RM4.24, Petronas Chemicals went up 5.0 sen to RM8.15, while TNB went down 4.0 sen to RM10.02 and IHH Healthcare was flat at RM5.50.

Among the actives, Serba Dinamik slipped 3.0 sen to 71.5 sen, Privasia improved 2.5 sen to 23 sen, KNM earned half-a-sen to 21 sen, while Salutica gained 5.0 sen to 59.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 3.79 points to 11,569 and the FBMT 100 Index gained 3.94 points to 11,247.87, while the FBM ACE fell 39.10 points to 7,628.47.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 3.04 points to 12,710.40 and the FBM 70 improved 3.01 points to 15,032.41.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index added 19.15 points to 15,330.62, while the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.55 of-a-point to 193.77, and the Plantation Index declined 17.64 points to 6,660.32. — Bernama