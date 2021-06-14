Six new inclusions, four deletions from FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd has announced six new additions and four deletions from the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia (F4GBM) Index constituents, bringing the total number of constituents to 76 (+217 per cent) for the latest review period of June 2021.

The bourse said the inclusions were namely, DKSH Holdings (M), Heineken Malaysia, Mah Sing Group, MNRB Holdings, Pos Malaysia, and Unisem (M), while the exclusions were namely, George Kent (M), IOI Properties Group, KLCC PROP & REITS – Stapled Sec, and Top Glove Corporation.

“All constituent changes take effect at the start of business on Monday, June 21, 2021,” it said in a statement today.

It said the F4GBM Index measures the performance of public listed companies (PLCs) demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

The Index was launched in December 2014 with a total of 24 constituents, and the constituents number has grown to 75 (+213 per cent) as at the last index review in December 2020.

“The number of constituents as at Feb 2021 was 74 due to the delisting of Chemical Company of Malaysia Bhd.

“The F4GBM Index constituents are drawn from the companies on the FTSE Bursa Malaysia EMAS Index, comprising PLCs from across the small, medium and large market capitalisation segments,” it added.

The index is reviewed in June and December against international benchmarks, it said.

“Bursa Malaysia and FTSE Russell have been conducting outreach programmes to encourage and support companies in improving their ESG disclosures and practices.

“The continuous increase in the number of constituents reflects the benefits of these programmes, in addition to other efforts catalysing PLCs towards ESG best practices,” said Bursa Malaysia. — Bernama