Bursa Malaysia stays in positive territory at mid-afternoon

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the positive territory at mid-afternoon today, supported by persistent buying in selected heavyweights, and in line with the uptrend on the regional markets, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 9.82 points to 1,584.98 from Friday’s close of 1,575.16.

The index opened 7.30 points better at 1,582.46 today.

Market breadth, however, turned slightly negative with losers leading gainers 458 to 446, while 429 counters were unchanged, 821 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 4.33 billion units worth RM2.38 billion.

A dealer said that Asian markets gained momentum as investors anticipate the US Federal Reserve’s dovish monetary policy to continue following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting later this week.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and TNB rose 6.0 sen each to RM8.24 and RM10, respectively, Public Bank perked 4.0 sen to RM4.25, IHH Healthcare added 5.0 sen to RM5.53, while Petronas Chemicals slipped 1.0 sen to RM8.07.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik jumped 11.5 sen to 72 sen, KNM improved 1.5 sen to 19.5 sen, Priceworth International eased half-a-sen to 1.5 sen, while Eden was flat at 17.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 72.97 points to 11,576.16, the FBMT 100 Index rose 71.40 points to 11,258.56, but the FBM ACE fell 35.72 points to 7,607.53.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 79.42 points to 12,715.75, while the FBM 70 surged 101.76 points to 15,036.19.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index soared 104.85 points to 15,357.63, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.58 of-a-point to 192.91 and the Plantation Index secured 10.06 points to 6,709.55. — Bernama