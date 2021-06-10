HSS tendering for infrastructure projects worth RM437m

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — HSS Engineers Bhd (HEB) is actively tendering for infrastructure projects in the rail, road and water sectors totalling RM437 million while eyeing the roll-out of new contracts for ongoing mega infrastructure projects that are expected to be awarded in the second half of the year.

Executive vice-chairman Tan Sri Kuna Sittampalam said 45 per cent of the value of the tendered contracts was for engineering services, including construction, supervision and engineering design, 37 per cent for project management and the remaining for building information modelling.

“To look deeper into our existing contracts, 50 per cent is from rail projects, followed by water (25 per cent), highway (15 per cent) and infrastructure (10 per cent).

“We are optimistic that the government will speed up the implementation of mega infrastructure projects which includes the Mass Rapid Transit Line 3 (MRT 3), Penang Transport Master Plan and Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System in the second half of 2021 to rejuvenate the economy,” he told reporters at HEB’s post-annual general meeting virtual press conference today.

He said HEB started off 2021 on the right foot, securing RM185.8 million new orders compared with RM34 million in 2020.

“Despite the implementation of the full Movement Control Order on June 1, 2021, our operations remain uninterrupted as we play a key supporting role for ongoing infrastructure projects,” he said.

He said HEB’s current order book has exceeded the RM600 million mark, with the recent contract bagged by its unit for the Langat 2 Water Supply Scheme valued at RM29.8 million which would sustain the company’s earnings for the next three to five years

On HEB’s plan to venture into data centre and 5G telecommunication space, Kuna said the efforts were part of its revenue diversification strategy.

“We have embarked on a collaborative partnership approach with global leading data centre specialists to pursue engineering and project management opportunities in Southeast Asia. However, it’s too soon to announce anything,” he said.

He added that HEB hoped to make significant advances in the next one to two years, particularly as it is the right way forward for the company’s further expansion in the long term. — Bernama