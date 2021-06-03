PUNB extends financing assistance to entrepreneurs

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB) is extending the deferral of financing repayment on the principal amount and granting a 50 per cent discount on the rent of PUNB’s business premises for another six months, from July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

Chairman, Tan Sri Noh Omar said PUNB’s Entrepreneur Partners who have obtained a deferral on financing repayment from January to June 2021 are automatically eligible for this initiative.

“The July-December 2021 deferment of payment on the principal amount is expected to benefit 2,330 PUNB entrepreneur partners and 718 companies which have received financing under the ‘Bumiputera Relief Financing’ scheme,” he said in a statement today.

The initiative which began on January 1 and ends on December 31, 2021 entails a collection reduction totalling RM92.75 million.

Meanwhile, Noh said, 230 tenants of PUNB’s business premises nationwide are eligible to receive a rental discount of 50 per cent for a period of six months, starting July 1, involving an estimated rental collection of RM2.89 million.

“PUNB’s board of directors have unanimously agreed on this decision to ensure PUNB Entrepreneur Partners’ business continuity following the implementation of the movement control order 3.0,” he added.

According to him, the requirement for the deferment of the financing repayment remains the same, whereby the payment deferment only applies to the financing principal, while the profit rate that has been set is to be paid as per usual every month. — Bernama