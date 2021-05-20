Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on Covid-19 vaccine news

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.19 per cent, or 53.80 points, to 28,098.25 while the broader Topix index edged up 0.04 per cent, or 0.68 points, to 1,895.92. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, May 20 ― Tokyo stocks closed higher today after mixed trade, with investor eyes on expected approval of Covid-19 vaccines in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.19 per cent, or 53.80 points, to 28,098.25 while the broader Topix index edged up 0.04 per cent, or 0.68 points, to 1,895.92.

“After starting with falls... trade was mixed and almost flat, with eyes on the expected approval of Moderna and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines, which in turn would help shore up (Japan's) economic recovery,” said Mitsuhiro Shibata, senior strategist of Daiwa Securities.

Takeda Pharmaceutical slipped 0.19 per cent to close at ¥37,614 (RM1,428) following reports that Japanese authorities will this week approve the use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, which the Japanese firm will import.

Daiichi Sankyo edged up 0.11 per cent to ¥2,626.5 after reports that the AstraZeneca vaccines it produces will also be approved in Japan.

Chip-linked shares were among winners, with chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron rallying 2.05 per cent to ¥45,870 and Advantest jumping 3.50 per cent to ¥9,460 on robust demand.

Fast Retailing slipped 0.52 per cent to ¥85,700 after reports said that US customs in January had partially blocked imports from its casualwear brand Uniqlo, over rights issues linked to China's Uyghur minority.

The dollar fetched ¥109.09 in Asian trade, against ¥109.21 in New York late yesterday. ― AFP