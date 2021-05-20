Shopee sees RM1b sales with digitalisation of Malaysian MSMEs

Shopee has achieved about RM1 billion in sales with the digitalisation of over 100,000 local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Shopee has achieved about RM1 billion in sales with the digitalisation of over 100,000 local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

This was made possible through its partnerships with various ministries, government agencies, associations and state governments since the first movement control order (MCO) implementation in March last year, it said in a statement today.

The online shopping platform said the strategic partnerships were born out of a common goal to help the recovery of the business community, especially local MSMEs and petty traders affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Besides the special assistance to help new sellers get started on their digitalisation journey, additional campaigns and benefits in the form of discount and cashback vouchers, advertising credits and others were also curated to stimulate sales for existing local MSMEs on the platform, especially those impacted by loss of revenue and cash flow problems,” it said.

To attract online-first customers to their stores, many sellers and brands are working with Shopee to offer users free shipping with a minimum spend of RM6, as well as 66 per cent discounts and vouchers daily and more during the 6.6 Awesome Sale which starts on May 25.

Regional managing director Ian Ho said the results from the partnerships prove that the collaboration between the public sector and private entities like Shopee could yield tangible and sustained impacts on Malaysia’s digital economy.

“By merging valuable insights and funding for sellers from our partners, along with our suite of integrated services and features like logistics, payments, Shopee Live stream and our free Shopee University classes, we were able to help the local MSMEs achieve alternative sources of income and sustained livelihood.

“However, these efforts need to be continuous for greater impact. Despite Covid-19 accelerating the growth of the digital economy, Malaysia’s e-commerce’s contribution to total retail is estimated to be at only seven per cent in 2020,” he said.

Ho added that Shopee hoped to build on the current momentum and success of its partnerships with the public sector to not only grow Malaysia’s digital economy, but also help with the revitalisation of the country’s larger economy. — Bernama