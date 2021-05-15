GrabPay supports DuitNow QR but can you earn GrabRewards Points? (VIDEO)

GrabPay eWallet has already enabled its support for DuitNow QR. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — GrabPay eWallet has already enabled its support for DuitNow QR. This enables Grab users to pay at more merchants that display the pink QR code, which is Malaysia’s national QR code standard. If you’re an avid GrabPay user, you must be wondering, can you still earn GrabRewards Points if you scan the DuitNow QR code?

What is DuitNow QR?

To recap, DuitNow QR essentially allows merchants to display just one QR code to accept payments from different eWallet and online banking apps. This eliminates the need for businesses to maintain different merchant accounts and to reduce the clutter of QR codes on the desk.

Typically, a DuitNow QR code will come in a standee that displays the payment provider name as shown above. The merchant may use providers such as Boost, Grab, Touch ‘n Go eWallet, MAE, Public Bank and etc, but the DuitNow QR code will still work as long as your eWallet app is supported.

For example, if a merchant displays a DuitNow QR from MAE, you are able to use your Boost, GrabPay, ShopeePay and Touch ‘n Go eWallet to scan and make a payment.

Can you still earn GrabRewards Points via DuitNow QR?

From what we’ve tested, you can only earn GrabRewards Points if you scan a QR code that’s issued by Grab. This includes the original GrabPay QR Code or the DuitNow QR code issued by Grab.

However, if you scan a DuitNow QR code that’s issued by other providers (e.g. Touch ‘n Go eWallet, Shopee, MAE), the transaction will still go through but you won’t get any GrabRewards Points. As shown in the screenshot above, we are able to pay using GrabPay eWallet when we scan the DuitNow QR issued by Shopee but no points were given.

DuitNow QR is currently supported by most banks and eWallets in the country and the list continues to grow. BigPay has announced that they will enable DuitNow QR by the 2nd quarter of 2021 and they will also enable instant fund transfers to local bank accounts.

Besides Malaysia, PayNet has also revealed that DuitNow QR will also be extended to support QR payments overseas. Once travel is permitted, you can soon pay using your eWallet at merchants overseas that display their respective national QR code standards.

In case you missed it, we recently had a chat with PayNet director of retail payment services, Khairuan Abdul Rahman to talk more about DuitNow QR. You can watch our Let’s Talk About session below. — SoyaCincau