BNM appoints Abd Rahman Abu Bakar as assistant governor

The logo of Bank Negara Malaysia is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 12, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has appointed Abd Rahman Abu Bakar as assistant governor effective May 1.

In a statement today, BNM said he will oversee the areas of human capital which include strategic human capital, human capital development and human capital services.

“Abd Rahman joined the bank in 1992 and has served various departments in the bank, including Financial Intelligence and Enforcement, Special Investigation, Insurance Regulation, Strategic Planning, Human Resource Management and Economics.

“He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the International Islamic University Malaysia,” it said.

Abd Rahman takes over from Mohd Adhari Belal Din, who is leaving the central bank on May 11, 2021, following 14 years of service.

Governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus, on behalf of BNM, thanked Adhari for his contributions and said that he has played an instrumental role in driving human capital initiatives for the bank and its affiliates for more than a decade.

“The bank is confident that Abd Rahman will build on the excellent work and HR initiatives that Adhari has put in place,” she said. — Bernama