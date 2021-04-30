Airasia farm, Agriculture Ministry aspire to help more Malaysian farmers

AirAsia group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes speaks to reporters during a press conference at the KL Hilton in Kuala Lumpur, November 20, 2014. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEPANG, April 30 — AirAsia Group Bhd’s business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform, airasia farm, as well as the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) seek to increase farmers’ income by promoting and selling their products.

AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said the first shipment of Perlis’ Harumanis mangoes via AirAsia flight AK5104 from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) today was made possible through the cooperation between MAFI and airasia farm.

“MAFI is passionate and committed to helping the industry. We hope with our platform, farmers can earn and sell more,” he told a press conference here, today.

Fernandes said AirAsia would also promote Harumanis mangoes through its digital assets and physical restaurant, Santan, and promote the product continuously in the Asian region once the border is fully open.

Through the smart partnership with MAFI, along with other relevant authorities, airasia farm was also looking into promoting other fruits such as dragon fruit and pineapple, he added.

In a statement on April 26, airasia farm said as an official distributor of Harumanis mangoes and a platform to connect farmers directly to businesses, its long-term goal is to bring better value to benefit over 2,400 Harumanis farmers across Perlis.

Harumanis is a type of seasonal mango from Perlis which can only be harvested once a year between April and June.

The signature Perlis mangoes can be ordered online through airasia fresh and airasia food in Peninsular Malaysia and through Foodpanda in Sabah. — Bernama