Bursa Malaysia remains easier at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 ― Bursa Malaysia’s key index remained weaker at mid-afternoon due to persistent selling in selected consumer products and services as well as healthcare counters, amid mixed sentiment in regional markets, dealers said.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 4.07 points to 1,602.61 compared to yesterday’s close of 1,606.68.

The market bellwether opened 0.16 of-a-point lower at 1,606.52.

Overall market breadth was negative as losers beat gainers 589 versus 412, while 424 counters were unchanged, 767 untraded and 54 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.62 billion shares worth RM2.49 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank slipped 1.0 sen each to RM8.25 and RM4.16, respectively, Top Glove erased 13 sen to RM5.65, while Petronas Chemicals increased 22 sen to RM8.07 and TNB added 1.0 sen to RM9.99.

As for the active counters, Focus Dynamics was flat at 13 sen, Vortex Consolidated eased half-a-sen to 14.5 sen, while Nova MSC and Tanco Holdings gained 1.0 sen each to 15.5 sen and 6.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index dipped 38.72 points to 11,809.26, the FBMT 100 went down 33.38 points to 11,466.74, the FBM 70 fell 61.84 points to 15,636.17, the FBM Emas Shariah lost 71.44 points to 13,270.98, while the FBM ACE declined 27.61 points to 8,878.87.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index slipped 5.95 points to 6,846.59, the Financial Services Index was weaker by 12.37 points at 14,939.47 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 1.41 points to 198.22. ― Bernama