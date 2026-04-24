KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher on Friday, lifted by buying in heavyweight stocks led by industrial products and utilities counters, despite weaker overnight performance on Wall Street.

At 9.10 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up 1.64 points at 1,723.34, compared with Thursday’s close of 1,721.70.

The benchmark index had earlier opened 1.55 points higher at 1,723.25.

Market breadth was positive, with gainers outpacing losers 234 to 179. A total of 338 counters were unchanged, 1,997 untraded and 49 suspended.

Turnover stood at 247.93 million units, valued at RM144.60 million.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said Wall Street ended weaker as crude oil prices surged, with Brent crude touching US$105 per barrel amid developments in West Asia.

“Sentiment was further weighed by disappointing earnings from software companies,” he told Bernama.

Thong said the local market tone remained cautious, with the index likely to hover between 1,710 and 1,730 today.

Among heavyweights, Maybank fell four sen to RM11.18, Public Bank eased two sen to RM4.82, Tenaga Nasional rose eight sen to RM14.68, CIMB Group added one sen to RM7.79, IHH Healthcare slipped one sen to RM8.84, Petronas Chemicals gained eight sen to RM5.63, and Press Metal Aluminium increased three sen to RM8.10.

On the most active list, SMRT Holdings was flat at 16.5 sen, AirAsia X was unchanged at RM1.23, VS Industry rose one sen to 21.5 sen, Zetrix AI slipped half-a-sen to 86 sen, and Top Glove added one sen to 76 sen.

Top gainers included Malaysian Pacific Industries, which surged 82 sen to RM37.16, Vitrox Corporation up 17 sen to RM5.15, Kelington Group and UMS Integration each rising eight sen to RM6.06 and RM6.29 respectively, and KESM Industries climbing eight sen to RM3.37.

Top losers included United Plantations, which fell 44 sen to RM32.14, Chin Teck Plantations down 28 sen to RM10.82, Allianz Malaysia declining 18 sen to RM21.10, Hong Leong Bank sliding 16 sen to RM22.70, and Can-One losing 12 sen to RM1.50.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index eased 4.91 points to 12,701.25, the FBMT 100 Index declined 7.67 points to 12,539.26, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 7.04 points to 12,572.40, the FBM 70 Index shed 17.92 points to 17,998.33, and the FBM ACE Index added 0.82 of-a-point to 4,636.49.

By sector, the Financial Services Index slipped 53.91 points to 20,228.32, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.87 of-a-point to 190.83, the Energy Index gained 4.96 points to 833.05, and the Plantation Index declined 26.09 points to 8,854.49. — Bernama