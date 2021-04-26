Aneka Jaringan unit bags RM77.8m West Coast Expressway subcontract

The 18km-long West Coast Expressway Section 8 which stretches from Hutan Melintang to Teluk Intan is seen in this file picture taken on May 31, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Aneka Jaringan Holdings Bhd’s wholly-owned unit, Aneka Jaringan Sdn Bhd (AJSB), has secured subcontract works for the West Coast Expressway from IJM Construction Sdn Bhd worth RM77.8 million.

It said AJSB would be the subcontractor for package works of section 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9 as well as the construction and completion of bridge S3-1 and S3-2 (Shah Alam Expressway interchange to New Klang Valley Expressway/The Federal Highway Route 2 interchange)

“The subcontract is to be completed by October 15, 2022,” the piling and foundation specialist said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

It said the subcontract would not have any effect on the share capital and shareholding structure of the company.

“However, it is expected to contribute positively to Aneka Jaringan’s consolidated earnings and net assets for the financial year ending August 31, 2021 and onwards, during the duration of the subcontract,” it added. — Bernama