Stats Dept: CPI up 1.7pc to 122.9 in March 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 ― Malaysia's Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 1.7 per cent to 122.9 in March 2021 from 120.9 in the same month last year, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said this was a positive increase for two consecutive months since February 2021.

“The increase in the overall index was driven by the index of transport (9.8 per cent), food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.5 per cent), miscellaneous goods and services (1.0 per cent) and furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance (0.9 per cent).

“The increase was also driven by alcohol beverages and tobacco (0.6 per cent), health (0.5 per cent) and recreation services and culture (0.5 per cent), which contributed 64 per cent to overall weight,” he said in a statement today.

He said that out of 552 items covered in the CPI, 338 items showed an increase in March 2021. However 141 items declined while 73 items were unchanged.

“Based on the performance of 552 items by category of goods and services, non-durable goods (296 items) is the category that experienced the most price increased with 209 items, 73 items decreased and 14 items were unchanged as compared to services, semi-durable goods and durable goods.”

Nevertheless, Mohd Uzir said housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels declined by 0.8 per cent, followed by clothing and footwear (-0.3 per cent).

On a monthly basis, he said the CPI increased by 0.3 per cent as compared to February 2021 attributed by transport (2.3 per cent); furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance (0.6 per cent); recreation services and culture (0.4 per cent); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (0.1 per cent); restaurants and hotels (0.1 per cent); and health (0.1 per cent).

Meanwhile, he said the CPI without fuel increased 0.5 per cent in March 2021 to 113.7 as compared to 113.1 in the same month in 2020. ― Bernama