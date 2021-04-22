Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-morning

All indexes and sectoral indices remained in green territory, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gaining 7.71 points to 1,604.29 as at 11am. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 ― Bursa Malaysia was higher at mid-morning as the strengthening Wall Street helped to boost market sentiment.

All indexes and sectoral indices remained in green territory, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gaining 7.71 points to 1,604.29 as at 11 am.

The market bellwether opened 3.31 points higher at 1,599.89.

Overall market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 505 to 360, while 404 counters were unchanged, 917 untraded and six others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.18 billion shares worth RM1.58 billion.

The list of gainers among the heavyweights was led by healthcare-related counters, mainly comprising glove counters.

Top Glove increased 11 sen to RM5.56, Hartalega improved 24 sen to RM10.36, Supermax was 17 sen higher at RM5.17 and IHH added five sen to RM5.40.

Among the active counters, Techhna-X rose 1.5 sen to 14.5 sen, Key Asic expanded one sen to 22 sen, and Ucrest lost 1.5 sen to 47 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index recovered 64.30 points to 11,819.42, the FBMT 100 added 63.29 points to 11,474.06, while the FBM 70 surged 117.58 points to 15,628.03.

The FBM Emas Shariah went up 91.17 points to 13,243.76 and the FBM ACE was 88.94 points better at 8,615.02.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 39.48 points higher at 6,857.51, the Financial Services Index gained 27.06 points to 15,038.48, and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 1.30 points to 196.06. ― Bernama